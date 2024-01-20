Estate Counselors LLC Invests $326,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

IVW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 2,114,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

