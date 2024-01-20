Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 256,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. 420,244 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

