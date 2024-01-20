Estate Counselors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $7.32 on Friday, hitting $383.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,670,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $384.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.43.

View Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.