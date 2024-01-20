Estate Counselors LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,934,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

