Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOE traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $142.15. The company had a trading volume of 398,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,915. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

