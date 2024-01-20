Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $121.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $101.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

