Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 22nd

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 22nd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of EVAX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.04. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.