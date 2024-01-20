Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

