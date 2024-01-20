Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after buying an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.