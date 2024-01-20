FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.58.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,879,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.