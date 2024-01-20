FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,701 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Progressive by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 75,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $172.51. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,582 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,309 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

