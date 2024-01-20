FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

