FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

