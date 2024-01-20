FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.