FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
