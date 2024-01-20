FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

BK stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

