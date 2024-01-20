FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $63.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

