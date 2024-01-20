FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $464.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

