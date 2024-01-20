FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 29,059 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,059 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

NYSE:TEL opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

