FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,446 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TTE opened at $63.82 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

