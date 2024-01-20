FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $374.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $376.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.