Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,569,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,826,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 77,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,540. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

