First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
First Community Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
