First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Position Cut by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.