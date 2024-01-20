FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Up 0.7%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.63. 207,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 57,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $571.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

