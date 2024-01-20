Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. HSBC lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.80. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

