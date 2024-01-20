Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Buys $16,553,220.11 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

