Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fortive were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,534,000 after buying an additional 999,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTV opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

