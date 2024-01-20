Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Trading Down 2%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 15,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 36,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 102.00%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Exploration Capital, Llc bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

