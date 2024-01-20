Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.25.

IT stock opened at $464.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.23. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

