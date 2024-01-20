Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,198.67

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,198.67 ($27.98) and traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($28.25). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,208 ($28.10), with a volume of 35,531 shares trading hands.

Genus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,368.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,198.78.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

