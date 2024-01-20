GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.45. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 30,091 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

