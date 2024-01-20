Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 1,835 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

