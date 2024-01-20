Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 65,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 792.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.63.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.