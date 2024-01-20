Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,224 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 556,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

