Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,706 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.34.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. 6,131,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,776. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

