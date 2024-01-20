Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,208. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.23. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

About Gartner



Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

