Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

POOL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.13 and its 200-day moving average is $360.28. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

