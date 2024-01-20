Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.68. 5,475,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $485.02. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

