Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.95. 1,172,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,749. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.63. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

