Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,111 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $8.73 on Friday, hitting $337.00. 898,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.92 and its 200 day moving average is $310.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.00 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

