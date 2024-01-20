Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 616 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

