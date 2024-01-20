Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Amphenol stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

