Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,932 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $7,265,468. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.64. 1,205,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $249.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.15.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

