Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.58. 3,125,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $647.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.