Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. 1,286,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.77. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

