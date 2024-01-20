Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $43.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $37.47 on Friday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

