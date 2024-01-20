Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

