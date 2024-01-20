Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,715 shares during the period. Grab comprises about 35.5% of Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $43,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,660,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,472. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.84.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

