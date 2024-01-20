GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EAF. TheStreet cut shares of GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of EAF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

