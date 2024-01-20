Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $703.62 and last traded at $702.08, with a volume of 11571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $700.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 19.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.73. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $24,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

